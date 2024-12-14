Justin Edwards News: Keeps rolling in G League

Edwards finished with 34 points (13-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 132-109 over the Raptors 905.

Edwards enjoyed a huge day from beyond the arc, scorching the nets for a team-high six made threes. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end by accounting for three of his club's 14 steals. The 20-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances.