Justin Edwards News: Leads team in swipes Saturday
Edwards finished with three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 victory over Chicago.
Edwards posted a game-high mark in steals, though he struggled to find his rhythm shooting the rock. The 21-year-old has played at least 20 minutes in eight consecutive contests with Joel Embiid (knee), Caleb Martin (hip) and KJ Martin (hip) on the shelf, and in that eight-game span, he has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.0 minutes per contest.
