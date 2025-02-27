Justin Edwards News: Limited output in return

Edwards (ankle) tallied six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Knicks.

Edwards had missed the 76ers' last three games due to a left ankle sprain, but head coach Nick Nurse didn't hesitate to lean on the rookie heavily in his return. The 21-year-old led the Philadelphia bench in minutes, and he should continue to enjoy a relatively stable playing time for the rest of the season regardless of whether the 76ers remain in the mix for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament or fall out of the playoff race entirely.