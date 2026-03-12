Justin Edwards News: Near double-double vs. Detroit
Edwards logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 29 minutes during the 76ers' 131-109 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
The 76ers are dealing with injuries to multiple starters including Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Tyrese Maxey (finger), which led to Edwards making his sixth start of the season Thursday. Edwards took advantage of the opportunity by setting a season high in steals and came one rebound shy from recording his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Oubre is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, so Edwards could remain a starter for as long as the former is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 19113 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11335 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9337 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 9337 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7339 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More