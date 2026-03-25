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Justin Edwards News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Paul George is back from suspension Wednesday, pushing Edwards to the bench. Wednesday breaks up a string of seven consecutive starts for Edwards, who should still see meaningful playing time in the absence of Kelly Oubre (elbow).

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
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