Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Only six minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Edwards accumulated two points (1-2 FG) in six minutes during Saturday's 126-111 loss to the Pelicans.

Edwards continues to play largely a muted role, logging fewer than eight minutes for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Three of those have been healthy DNP-CDs, an indication that his spot in the rotation is almost entirely reliant on the health of others. For now, he holds no real fantasy value.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards
