Justin Edwards News: Only six minutes in loss
Edwards accumulated two points (1-2 FG) in six minutes during Saturday's 126-111 loss to the Pelicans.
Edwards continues to play largely a muted role, logging fewer than eight minutes for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Three of those have been healthy DNP-CDs, an indication that his spot in the rotation is almost entirely reliant on the health of others. For now, he holds no real fantasy value.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 1994 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11316 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9318 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 9318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7320 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Edwards See More