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Justin Edwards News: Out of rotation in playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Edwards (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the 76ers' 109-97 win over the Magic in the Play-In Tournament.

Edwards had appeared in the 76ers' final five games of the regular season and averaged 5.0 points in 13.2 minutes, but he ended up being a casualty of head coach Nick Nurse tightening up his rotation for the start of the playoffs. Unless Philadelphia loses a key player to an injury during its first-round series with the Celtics, Edwards' appearances may be largely limited to garbage-time scenarios.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
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