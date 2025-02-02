Justin Edwards News: Posts 12 points with full stat line

Edwards produced 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to Boston.

It was serviceable effort by Edwards, who turned in an efficient 12 points with a full stat line while taking on a heavy workload. Over his past five games (four starts), the undrafted rookie has averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes. Edwards should remain fantasy relevant as a short-term streamer for swipes and treys until Paul George (finger) is ready to get back on the court for the 76ers, but the former has a two-way contract that puts him at risk of being sent back to the G League once Philadelphia gets healthier.