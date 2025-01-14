Justin Edwards News: Puts up 25 points in loss
Edwards racked up 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to Oklahoma City.
With most of the key members of the Philadelphia rotation sidelined for the front end of the back-to-back set, Edwards stepped into an elevated role in the rotation and led the 76ers in scoring while handling a 24.8 percent usage rate. The big performance could buy the two-way player some more time as a member of the 76ers' second unit, but expect Edwards to see his minutes take a big hit if any of Tyrese Maxey (hand), Paul George (ankle), Caleb Martin (groin) and Joel Embiid (foot) are back in action Wednesday versus the Knicks.
