Justin Edwards News: Reaches double figures in return

Edwards racked up 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 victory over the Mavericks.

Edwards returned Sunday after missing Philadelphia's previous contest with a left ankle sprain, reaching double figures in the starting lineup despite struggling to find his shot from deep. Edwards has reached double figures in scoring in 13 outings, posting at least 10 points and four rebounds on nine occasions.