Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:27am

Philadelphia recalled Edwards from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

Edwards is back with the parent club ahead of Sunday's game in Boston after he made his fifth G League appearance of the season in the Blue Coats' 143-123 win over the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday, when he finished with 32 points (13-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block in 38 minutes. Despite the strong showing in the G League, Edwards isn't guaranteed to be part of the Philadelphia rotation Sunday.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
