Justin Edwards News: Reverts back to bench Sunday

Edwards will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Guerschon Yabusele (knee) returning to game action Sunday, Edwards will slide to the bench. The 21-year-old had started in seven consecutive contests, during which he averaged 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.4 minutes per game.