Justin Edwards News: Sees garbage-time run in rout

Edwards totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With Sunday's game getting out of hand early, Edwards helped soak up some garbage-time minutes. The forward is under contract for 2026-27 and figures to handle a similar reserve role next year, finishing the regular season with averages of 6.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes per tilt over 64 games.