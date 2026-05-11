Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Sees garbage-time run in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Edwards totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With Sunday's game getting out of hand early, Edwards helped soak up some garbage-time minutes. The forward is under contract for 2026-27 and figures to handle a similar reserve role next year, finishing the regular season with averages of 6.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 15.3 minutes per tilt over 64 games.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
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