Justin Edwards News: Sent to G League
The 76ers assigned Edwards to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Edwards has totaled just 16 minutes over his last three games with Philadelphia, but he should get the chance to receive some more substantial playing time for the Blue Coats in Saturday's game against the Grand Rapids Gold. Expect the 76ers to recall Edwards following that contest.
