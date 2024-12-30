Justin Edwards News: Shines in G League win
Edwards racked up 30 points (13-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 122-114 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Edwards posted a game-high mark in scoring in an efficient performance. The two-way forward has now logged two 30-plus-point outings through 18 G League appearances, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 30.7 minutes per contest.
