Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Edwards will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Pistons, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

This will be Edwards' sixth start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by VJ Edgecombe, Trendon Watford, Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow. As a starter this season, Edwards has compiled averages of 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
