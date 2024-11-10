Justin Edwards News: Team-high 28 points in G League

Edwards produced 28 points (10-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to the Raptors 905.

The undrafted product out of Kentucky certainly made his presence felt during his professional regular-season debut, as he led all scorers with 28 points. There'll likely be bumps in the road for the 20-year-old, but it appears he'll be one of Delaware's go-to players as a rookie.