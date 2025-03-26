Fantasy Basketball
Justin Edwards headshot

Justin Edwards News: Two-way showing in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Edwards accumulated 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and five steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 loss to the Wizards.

Edwards did a little bit of everything for Philadelphia in Wednesday's contest, leading all players in rebounds and steals while finishing one point shy of the 20-point mark in a double-double performance. Edwards set new season-high totals in rebounds and steals, posting his sixth outing of the year with 19 or more points.

Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
