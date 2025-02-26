Justin Edwards News: Will have restrictions in return

Edwards (ankle) will have a minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Edwards will end a three-game absence with an ankle injury Wednesday, but he'll carry a minutes limit in the mid-20s range. The undrafted rookie has averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes across his last seven contests, but his fantasy appeal will take a hit until his restrictions are lifted.