Justin Edwards News: Will start Sunday

Updating a previous report, Edwards will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Guerschon Yabusele was originally slated to start in his return to game action, though the Sixers have decided to keep Edwards in the starting five on Sunday. The 21-year-old has started in seven consecutive contests, averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.4 minutes per game.