Justin Harmon Injury: Misses season finale
Harmon sat out Tuesday's 131-119 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors with an injured left ankle.
Harmon finished the campaign on the sidelines after serving as a second-unit option over the last seven contests. Overall, his final numbers were 11.7 points , 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. The full extent of his injury is currently unknown.
Justin Harmon
Free Agent
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