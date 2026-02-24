Justin Harmon News: On fire from deep Tuesday

Harmon racked up 31 points (9-17 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 122-118 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Harmon was efficient from beyond the arc during the defeat, achieving a game- and season-high scoring tally. While it was a significant improvement in terms of three-pointers, he has gained some momentum across four games since moving to a starting role on Feb. 19, with more than 20 points in three of those outings and multiple steals in each of them.