Justin Harmon News: Sees 15 minutes off bench

Harmon generated two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 15 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the G League Kings.

The Stars have plenty of capable wing players, leaving a minor role for Harmon to start the 2024-25 campaign. Though Harmon struggled to score in his 15 minutes Wednesday, he doled out four assists with just one turnover. The 23-year-old will likely have to do more to gain more minutes.