Justin Harmon News: Team-high 19 points off bench

Harmon tallied 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four steals over 21 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars 117-95 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Harmon did most of his damage from beyond the arc Wednesday, with five of his six field-goal makes coming from three-point range. His 19 points were a season high, and he has scored in double digits and recorded at least two steals in two consecutive G League games.