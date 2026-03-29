Justin Jackson Injury: Dealing with thumb issue

Jackson was sidelined in Saturday's 123-121 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a right thumb injury.

Jackson missed his last chance to produce as his team failed to qualify for the playoffs, ending the campaign with averages of 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals per contest. While the severity of his injury is unclear, he should have enough time to recover and potentially return to G League action in the 2026-27 season.