Justin Jackson News: Brief appearance against Maine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Jackson (illness) played three minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Jackson has recovered after being sick over the past few days, but he's unlikely to find more than a bench role for the remainder of the season while Caleb Grill remains in the starting lineup. Other than racking up some rebounds when given significant playing time, the 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact in previous appearances.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Jackson
