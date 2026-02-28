Justin Jackson News: Brief appearance against Maine
Jackson (illness) played three minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.
Jackson has recovered after being sick over the past few days, but he's unlikely to find more than a bench role for the remainder of the season while Caleb Grill remains in the starting lineup. Other than racking up some rebounds when given significant playing time, the 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact in previous appearances.
Justin Jackson
Free Agent
