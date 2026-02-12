Justin Jackson News: Logs 21 minutes in return

Jackson (concussion) put up four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and six rebounds across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Jackson missed Thursday's contest due to a concussion, but was able to return from a one-game absence and logged 21 minutes off the bench. Despite his return, he was unable to cash in from deep, extending his streak of not making a three-pointer to four consecutive games.