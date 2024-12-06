Justin Lewis News: Adds 17 points off bench

Lewis totaled 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight rebounds over 13 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 109-103 loss to the Valley Suns.

Lewis led his team in scoring off the bench despite seeing only 13 minutes of playing time. His contributions have been somewhat limited by his opportunities this season, now averaging 9.2 points on 52.2 percent shooting from the field in 18.2 minutes per game (10 appearances).