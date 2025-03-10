Justin Lewis News: Adds 21 points in G League victory

Lewis finished with 21 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 108-106 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Lewis emerged as a top performer for his squad in a tightly-contested victory, pacing Delaware in scoring and field-goal attempts while tying for the team lead in rebounds. This was an inspiring final line by the 22-year-old, who had been held to single-digit shot attempts in each of his last five appearances entering Sunday.