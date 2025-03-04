Justin Lewis News: Nearly double-doubles off bench

Lewis closed with 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Lewis made an impact on the glass off the bench Tuesday, falling a lone board shy of what would've been his second double-double of the campaign. The 22-year-old has now made six appearances with the Delaware Blue Coats after beginning the season with the Salt Lake City Stars, and his 11 points matched a season high with his new squad.