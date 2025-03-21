Justin Lewis News: Returns to action

Lewis (hip) returned to action in Thursday's 113-103 G League win over the Indiana Mad Ants, finishing with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Lewis has played a minimal role this season, posting averages of 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 19.4 minutes. He has struggled with his shot, hitting 40.0 percent from the field across 23 appearances.