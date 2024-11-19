Justin Lewis News: Strong performance off bench

Lewis totaled 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Lewis set season highs in assists, made three-pointers and points, marking his third double-digit scoring performance over four games. He's averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.5 minutes per game.