Justin Minaya Injury: Inactive due to illness

Minaya didn't take part in Tuesday's 129-109 G League win over the Long Island Nets due to illness.

Minaya could have a chance to recover before the final regular-season games but might be given some rest with his team already qualified for the playoffs. The forward had previously made 28 consecutive starts but was inconsistent in scoring over that period. Alex Morales and Phillip Wheeler will likely get increased playing time if Minaya remains out in future contests.