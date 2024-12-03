Justin Minaya Injury: Misses G League game with illness

Minaya didn't play Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 125-113 win over the South Bay Lakers due to an illness.

Minaya, one of Portland's two-way players, has made just one appearance at the NBA level this season. Prior to his absence Monday, he had suited up in five contests with Rip City, averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 31.4 minutes.