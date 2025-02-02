Justin Minaya Injury: Out with ankle injury in G League

Minaya (ankle) did not play in the Rip City Remix's 127-125 G League win over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

Minaya collected a season-high eight rebounds in the G League during Wednesday's win over the Austin Spurs, but he's now dealing with a right ankle injury that kept him out of action Sunday. The 25-year-old is under a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to suit up again, whether it be for Rip City or with Portland. Minaya is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per game over 17 appearances with the Remix.