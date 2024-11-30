Justin Minaya News: Fares well in G League loss

Minaya had 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 130-115 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Minaya finished second on his squad in scoring and reached the 20-point threshold for the first time this year. The two-way forward has seen most of his action in the G League so far this season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in five games.