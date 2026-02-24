Justin Minaya News: Limited impact Monday

Minaya generated six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 109-97 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Minaya struggled to find his usual efficiency from the field this time, ending a streak of three games with double-digit point totals. The forward has played more than 28 minutes in each of his 16 games played in 2026, with his most outstanding stats coming from defensive actions, as he ranks second and third on the team with averages of 1.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, respectively, in the regular season.