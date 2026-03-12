Justin Minaya News: Makes all-around impact

Minaya produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, four steals and three blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

After six straight games in single digits, Minaya caught fire and scored a season-high 24 points. He was also a menace defensively, totaling seven stocks, and he's now averaging 2.4 stocks per game on the season.