Justin Minaya News: Modest outing in G League
Minaya tallied eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Rip City Remix's 117-110 win over the San Diego Clippers.
The 32-minute appearance was just the second in March for the two-way player, who continues to bounce back and forth between the Trail Blazers and the Remix. He has a far clearer path to stable playing time in the G League, as he's averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.0 minutes across his last eight contests with Rip City.
