Justin Minaya News: Quiet in G League return

Minaya played 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-119 win over South Bay and tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Minaya made his return to the lineup after sitting out missing the team's win Monday over South Bay due to an illness. However, the two-way player ended up having a quiet outing as his 10 points scored were the lowest total among Rip City's starters.