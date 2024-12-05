Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Minaya headshot

Justin Minaya News: Quiet in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Minaya played 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-119 win over South Bay and tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Minaya made his return to the lineup after sitting out missing the team's win Monday over South Bay due to an illness. However, the two-way player ended up having a quiet outing as his 10 points scored were the lowest total among Rip City's starters.

Justin Minaya
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now