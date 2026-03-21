Justin Minaya News: Returns to action in win

Minaya (illness) finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 113-106 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Minaya did a little bit of everything but couldn't reach high numbers in a bench role after recovering from a minor illness. The 26-year-old lowered his season averages to 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He's now expected to compete for a starting spot with Alex Morales and Phillip Wheeler.