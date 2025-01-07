Fantasy Basketball
Justin Powell News: Minimal role in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Powell didn't record a stat in two minutes Monday during the G League Stockton Kings' 129-105 win over the Rip City Remix.

Powell was cleared to make his G League Regular Season debut after missing time due to illness. He's yet to carve out much of a role in the Stockton rotation, averaging 1.0 rebounds over 6.5 minutes through six games this season.

