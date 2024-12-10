Justin Powell News: Quiet in debut

Powell (concussion) played 11 minutes Monday during Stockton's 131-114 loss versus the Stars and compiled 3 points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists.

Powell spent the past month sidelined by a concussion but managed to make his season debut during Monday's loss. The 23-year-old only had a limited role, playing just 11 minutes, although he did manage to convert on his only field-goal attempt.