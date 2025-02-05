Justin Powell News: Scores 20 in 23 minutes
Powell finished with 20 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes Tuesday in G League Texas Legends' 121-120 win over the Valley Suns.
Powell took advantage of all 23 minutes he played Tuesday in the win against Valley, going 5-for-6 from the field for 20 points. In eight games played for the Legends, the 23-year-old guard is averaging 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor.
Justin Powell
Free Agent
