Justise Winslow Injury: Doesn't play in season finale
Winslow (undisclosed) didn't play in Saturday's 124-119 G league win over the San Diego Clippers.
The 29-year-old will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 21.2 minutes per game in 14 appearances. Winslow also recorded .487/.340/.571 shooting splits this season.
Justise Winslow
Free Agent
