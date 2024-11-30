Fantasy Basketball
Justise Winslow Injury: Inactive due to undisclosed reason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Winslow was inactive during Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa with due to an undisclosed reason.

Winslow was one of two players inactive during Friday's contest, though specifics of his injury are unknown other than being an injury or illness. Winslow should be considered day-to-day until we can learn more about the extent of the injury.

