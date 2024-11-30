Justise Winslow Injury: Inactive due to undisclosed reason
Winslow was inactive during Friday's 103-101 loss to Iowa with due to an undisclosed reason.
Winslow was one of two players inactive during Friday's contest, though specifics of his injury are unknown other than being an injury or illness. Winslow should be considered day-to-day until we can learn more about the extent of the injury.
Justise Winslow
Free Agent
