Justise Winslow Injury: Inactive Thursday

Winslow didn't play in Thursday's 108-86 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron due to an undisclosed injury/illness.

The severity of the issue is unknown, though Winslow's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Mexico City Capitanes. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 8, during which he posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 20 minutes.