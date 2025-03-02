Justise Winslow News: Returns in victory

Winslow (undisclosed) chipped in 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League win over Raptors 905.

Winslow appeared for the first time since Jan. 23 due to an undisclosed injury, leading the bench in scoring during the win. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 Draft is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 18.8 minutes per contest in five G League outings.