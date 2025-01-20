Justise Winslow News: Returns to play

Winslow (undisclosed) tallied seven points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 118-98 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

This marks Winslow's second appearance of the G League campaign after missing time with an undisclosed injury. He's unlikely to be a huge contributor on a nightly basis given his current role in the rotation, but he's a veteran presence who can be relied on to eat minutes when needed.