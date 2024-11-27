Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Justyn Hamilton headshot

Justyn Hamilton Injury: Out with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Hamilton didn't play in Tuesday's 109-108 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to a bruised left knee.

Hamilton scored nine points (4-8 FG) in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Birmingham Squadron but must've suffered an injury as well. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he averaged 14.1 minutes over his first four appearances this season.

Justyn Hamilton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now