Justyn Hamilton Injury: Out with knee injury
Hamilton didn't play in Tuesday's 109-108 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to a bruised left knee.
Hamilton scored nine points (4-8 FG) in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over the Birmingham Squadron but must've suffered an injury as well. It's unclear how much time he'll miss, but he averaged 14.1 minutes over his first four appearances this season.
Justyn Hamilton
Free Agent
